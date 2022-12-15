Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$37.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

VET opened at C$24.52 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

