Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $592.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $592.29.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.93) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.48) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.13) to GBX 441 ($5.41) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

