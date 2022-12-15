Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SUUIF opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

