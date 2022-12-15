Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

TSE CWB opened at C$23.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

