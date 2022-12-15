KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $68.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.05) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $30.49 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

