easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 330 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.75 ($6.92).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 363.10 ($4.45) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.97.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,640.51). Insiders bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

