Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,550 ($31.28) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.95) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055.50 ($37.49).
Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,224 ($27.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,895 ($60.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.55.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
