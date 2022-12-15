Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €17.14 ($18.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.83. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €12.84 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of €26.90 ($28.32).

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.