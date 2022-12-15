Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €17.14 ($18.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.83. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €12.84 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of €26.90 ($28.32).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.