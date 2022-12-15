Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 5,010 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,125.33 ($50.61).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,764.50 ($46.18) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £85.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,689.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,708.73.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

