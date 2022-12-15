Chimerix, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Price Performance

Insider Activity at Chimerix

CMRX stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Articles

