Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $574.44 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.47.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.