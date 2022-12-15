Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.