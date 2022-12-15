Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

