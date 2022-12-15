Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $88.18.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

