Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Market Perform

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $52.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.