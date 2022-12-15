Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Market Perform

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

