StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Price Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

