StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
Biocept stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
