Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX opened at $0.39 on Monday. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

