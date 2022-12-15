Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.99.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
