Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

BNGO opened at $2.07 on Monday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 46.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

