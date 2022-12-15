Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Bionano Genomics Stock Performance
BNGO opened at $2.07 on Monday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Featured Stories
