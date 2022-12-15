Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.29.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $244.65 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.