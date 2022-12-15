StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

