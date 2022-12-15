StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
