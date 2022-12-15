Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 206.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,443,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.