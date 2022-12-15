UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aemetis to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.
Aemetis Stock Performance
AMTX stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
