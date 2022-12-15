UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aemetis to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Aemetis Stock Performance

AMTX stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

