Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

