BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 23rd

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 23rd.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 30.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BIT Mining by 66.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

