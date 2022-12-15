Analysts Offer Predictions for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for InterContinental Hotels Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,510.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $2,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $475,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

