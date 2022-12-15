Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 107.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,896,700 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the November 15th total of 8,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 742.6 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AICAF shares. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Articles

