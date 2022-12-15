Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

