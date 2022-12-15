Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

AMADY stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMADY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €66.50 ($70.00) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

