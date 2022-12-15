Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 63.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,777.7 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

About Alsea



Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

