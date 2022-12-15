Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 63.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,777.7 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
About Alsea
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alsea (ALSSF)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.