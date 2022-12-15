Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alstom stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

