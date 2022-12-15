Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 48.9% in November

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

