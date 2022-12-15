Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 48.9% in November

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.