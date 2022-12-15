Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in November

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Altium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Altium has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Get Altium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALMFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altium in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.