Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.