Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $23.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Certara by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.99.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

