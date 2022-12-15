Snail, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNAL) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Snail’s (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 20th. Snail had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Snail’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Snail Price Performance
Snail stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Snail has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.36.
About Snail
