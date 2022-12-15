Snail, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNAL) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Snail’s (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 20th. Snail had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Snail’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Snail Price Performance

Snail stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Snail has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.36.

Get Snail alerts:

About Snail

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.