Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,615,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 3,607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCCF shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
