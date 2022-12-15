Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,615,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 3,607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCCF shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

