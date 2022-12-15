Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,509.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

AKZOF stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

