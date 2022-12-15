10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $51.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 10x Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 110.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $154.10.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

