Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $102.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.60 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

