Vanessa Simms Sells 2,768 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.56), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,918.76).

Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 635.60 ($7.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.09). The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 643.87.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 680 ($8.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

