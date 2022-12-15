Adicet Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report released on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

ACET stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $455.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $11,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

