Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $7.94

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,502 shares of company stock worth $381,348. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

