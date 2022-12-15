Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

