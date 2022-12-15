Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $48.75

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essent Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after buying an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.