Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $48.75

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.30.
ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
