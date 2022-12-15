Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $43.60

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.49 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

