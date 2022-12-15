NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.