Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

