StockNews.com Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to “Buy”

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Avnet Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AVT opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

