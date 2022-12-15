Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

