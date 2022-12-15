Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE LEG opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

